Jonesboro man facing burglary, theft charges after washer/dryer taken

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The sight of drag marks at the back of a residence has a man facing a pair of charges from the theft of a washer/dryer from a house, according to Jonesboro police.
Police arrested 31-year-old Christopher Eugene Anderson Tuesday, Aug. 6 after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the 3200-block of Fairview Dr. and spoke with the victim. The victim told police that her house had been broken into and property was stolen from her home.
“The victim advised that the biggest items were a washer and dryer that had been taken from their laundry closet. There were drag marks at the back of the residence that were consistent with a washer and dryer being drug across the ground,” the affidavit noted. “The marks go directly towards (3200-block of Meador Rd.) where the victim stated that their washer and dryer was in the carport of this address.”
Officers then went to the scene and found the washer and dryer, as well as Anderson and a woman there, police said.
Both Anderson and the woman initially said they bought the victim’s property online. However, Anderson later admitted to taking the washer and dryer, police said.
Anderson was arrested on suspicion of residential burglary and theft $1,000 or less.
A $3,500 bond was set for Anderson, who will be arraigned Sept. 27 in circuit court.
