Morris Day, Blind Melon to perform at Downtown BBQ Fest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Downtown Jonesboro BBQ & Music Festival announced this year’s musical lineup will include two super bands: Blind Melon, and Morris Day and the Time.
Day, who was born in Minneapolis, performed in Prince’s first band, Grand Central. The two high school friends continued to make music together until 1984 when Day launched his solo career. Day and the Time appeared in the film Purple Rain.
The band’s hits include “Jungle Love,” “The Bird,” and “Cool.” Morris Day and The Time will perform on Saturday, Sept. 28. Skinny Powers will be the opening act.
Blind Melon hit the scene in 1990. They are best known for their 1993 hit “No Rain.” The band is scheduled to hit the stage on Friday, Sept. 27, with The Dirty Streets opening.
“This year will definitely be something to see,” said Tim McCall, festival chairman. “Every year we try to improve and this year will be one if the best. It is all about providing our community and visitors with an opportunity to see Jonesboro and all the things we have to offer.”
In addition to great music, the festival will also host the Kansas City Barbecue Society-sanctioned Arkansas State Championship, according to a social media post.
“This year we will also have a judges class for those who are interested in becoming a sanctioned KCBS judge,” said Jack Turner, event coordinator. "We look forward to giving away more money this year with $13,000 in prizes.”
The judges class will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, at 5:30 p.m. at 2725 N. Church St. The cost is $45.JonesborodowntownBBQ.com.
This year’s festival will also include the third annual SCA Steak Cookoff on Friday night with the grand prize of $1,000 and an invitation to the SCA Championship in Houston, Texas.
For more information on the 10th annual Downtown Jonesboro BBQ and Music Festival, click here.
