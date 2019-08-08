Girl who escaped DYS facility in Harrisburg identified

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Both county and local law enforcement are looking for a juvenile who walked away Wednesday evening from the DYS facility in Harrisburg.
According to Harrisburg Police Chief Roderick Moore, two juveniles walked away from the facility around 8:20 p.m.
However, one of the juveniles was picked up about 20 minutes later by authorities.
Moore said they are still searching for the second juvenile, 15-year-old Kashundra Davis. She is described as being 63″ tall and weighing 110 pounds. She was wearing a blue jumpsuit.
While Davis is not considered to be dangerous but Moore said people should approach her with caution.
Anyone who sees Davis should contact the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office at 870-578-2116.
