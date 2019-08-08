Oversight Integrity Council meets, discusses rules and policies for panel

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Oversight Integrity Council met Wednesday and then continued the meeting Thursday, finalizing rules and policies for the council.
Oversight Integrity Council member Brook Shield Laurent said they want the public to know that their purpose is to serve them.
“We’re preparing our statement for the community to let them know we’re here,” Laurent said. “We’re going to be opening this time to let them share their thoughts and ideas of how they envision their quality of life.”
Laurent said their hope is that the council is a reflection of the Jonesboro community.
“We want to be a reflection of their hearts and desires,” Laurent said. “A part of how they envision their community to be.”
Council members also discussed the importance of being clear and concise when it comes to the verbiage used in both documentation and with the public.
Laurent said things are going well with the council.
“We have a good group of people who are committed to this goal and we’re looking forward to doing what we were called to do,” Laurent said.
The council members were also given a map that broke down Jonesboro’s city limits and the areas of city-owned land.
Laurent is the chair for the Department of Clinical Medicine at NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine.
“I wanted to be a part of this,” Laurent said. “As a physician, I know our environment and our well-being absolutely affects our healthcare outcomes. And so, what’s important is that we are very particular about the design of where we live. Because where we live effects what our well-being is. And so, it’s important to be a part of that discussion.”
Their next meeting will take place at 9 a.m. Aug. 29 in the city council chambers in Jonesboro.
The purpose of the meeting is to invite the public to come out and give them presentations about their ideas for Jonesboro.
