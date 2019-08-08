Oversight Integrity Council meets for first time, exchanges ideas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Oversight Integrity Council set down and got to work on Wednesday afternoon at city hall in Jonesboro.
The council, comprised of nine members, got together for the first time to go over such things as rules and regulations, proper procedures, funding issues and how they can best serve the city.
Members of Team Jonesboro and Mayor Harold Perrin also spoke to the council about different issues.
Chairman of OIC Joe Hafner said he thought the first meeting went well.
“Things are going good,” Hafner said. “Obviously, we have a lot of issues to work through regarding general purpose rules, conflict of interest, you know some of the housekeeping stuff before we really get down to business.”
The meeting was an informal one with an exchange of ideas between council members and the public in attendance.
“I think that is an example of how this process is going to be,” Hafner said. “The Oversight Integrity Council will hear suggestions or presentations from any group or individual that wants to come and present something that they feel is worthwhile for this body to look at.”
Hafner said the council’s purpose is to serve the citizens of Jonesboro by learning what they want to see happen and taking those ideas further.
“I think this is a council that full of a lot of professional people,” Hafner said. “They care about Jonesboro. There’s no project that has been decided upon. Everything is a clean slate right now and we want to hear from the people of Jonesboro and what they’re interested in.”
The council elected Joe Hafner as Chairman, Bill Harrison as Vice Chair and Brock Ferguson as secretary.
