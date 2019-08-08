Rivercrest alum Pauline Love named Arkansas women’s basketball recruiting coordinator

“After a two year long interview and a 10 second negotiation, it was obvious to me that the best candidate for our open position wasn’t in the stack of resumes, pages of emailed portfolios, or a phone full of text messages,” Neighbors said. “She was down the hall and already had keys to the facility. Trust, talent and time are three major pillars of our program, and coincidentally, they happen to be three of the best qualities of our new Recruiting Coordinator, Pauline Love. She is trusted implicitly by players and coaches. She is uniquely talented in relationship building and maintaining. She utilizes her time to help better the lives of everyone around her. Coach Love has been involved in every phase of helping us get out of the Wednesday play-in games to the SEC Finals in the last 28 months. Her succeeding in her new role will be vital in our program’s continued climb toward the top of the SEC.”