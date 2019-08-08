Roads, factories closed following severe storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Thursday, Aug. 8.
C.W. Post Road is closed this morning, as are several factories, following Tuesday night’s severe weather. Adam Jones has a live report at the top of the hour.
Both county and local law enforcement are looking for a juvenile who walked away Wednesday evening from the DYS facility in Harrisburg.
A supplier of railcar and marine barges announced plans to invest $16 million and add 35 new jobs over the next year or so, according to state economic development officials.
Much more fog this morning following a stormy Wednesday evening.
Temperatures have fallen to near 70 with clouds building from the west.
We have another chance of rain today, primarily this morning as a complex of storms blows into Region 8 from central Kansas.
One or two storms could pack severe wind or hail.
This afternoon, highs should rebound into the upper 80s with a heat index in the mid-90s.
Tonight, lows in the low 70s.
