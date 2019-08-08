School provides supplies to students in time for new school year

MARMADUKE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Stuff the Bus event got one school extra prepared for kids to come back to school.
The Marmaduke Elementary School on Wednesday gave out crayons, paper, notebooks and more to whoever needed it.
Superintendent Keith Richey said it’s good for everyone involved.
“Not only does it positively impact the students, it’s good for the families,” he said.
The supplies help families save money and know their kids are ready for school.
Richey said the supplies boost the kids’ self-esteem on their big day.
“They feel good about themselves because they have everything they need,” he said. “[They’re] level with all of the other kids.”
The first day of school is set for Aug. 13.
