Surveillance camera catches suspect taking package, police say he’s selling the contents

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Products being sold off the street in Caruthersville have caught the attention of police.
Police said they investigated a package theft that was delivered by FedEx to an address in the 700 block of Beckwith Ave. on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
A video surveillance system caught a man who appears to be in his early 20s taking the package from the front porch.
Police said if anyone in the immediate area is asked to buy the products to contact them at 1-573-333-2121.
The packaged appears to have contained beauty or hair products called “Rival Heat Shield” and “Satin Nectar Nourishing Gloss” as well as hair styling tools.
Police said anyone who contacts them may remain anonymous through the text a tip app. Text TIP CVILLEPUBLIC followed by your message, to 888777.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.