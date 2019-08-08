Thieves harvest batteries, cables from area farms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Craighead County sheriff’s deputies are beefing up patrols in hopes of catching whoever’s harvesting batteries from local farms.
Three farm owners reported Wednesday morning that thieves had hit their power units overnight Tuesday.
According to the initial incident reports, the thefts occurred between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. in the following locations:
- 1,000-block of CR 250
- Intersection of CR 255 and 246
- 1000-block of CR 155
Four batteries and multiple cables were stolen from all three victims. One of the farmers reported the thieves also stole 50 gallons of diesel.
The total value, according to the reports, was placed at $480.
Anyone with information on any of these thefts should call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).
