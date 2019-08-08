Walmart in Southaven re-opens after shooting

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | August 8, 2019 at 12:21 PM CDT - Updated August 8 at 10:39 PM

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Walmart in Southaven is back open.

The store has been closed since July 30 when a man shot and killed two employees inside the store, and then shot a police officer outside.

Walmart employees from across the region help clean Southaven location

The store has been closed indefinitely since then, finally opening again Thursday. During that time, they have been working to clean the mess that included a fire that was set at some point.during the incident.

Martez Abram, 39, is accused of killing 40-year-old Anthony Brown and 38-year-old Brandon Gale.

