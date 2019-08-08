Work to begin on new Sharp County jail

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Work is finally starting on Sharp County’s new jail.
A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Monday for the project, and a kickoff meeting was held Thursday to officially decide the finish date.
Sheriff Mark Counts said the new jail is something the county has been working toward for several years now.
He said the new facility will help with a lot of issues they’ve run into with their current jail.
“We’ve run into being overcrowded in our jail. Our jail is an old jail built back in the early 80s and it’s just wore out," said Counts. "So, it’s exciting to get not only a jail to hold enough, to be able to hold all the people, but to have a jail that’s safe not only for the inmates but for the jailers also.”
The new jail is a 100-bed facility complete with up-to-date security systems, a nurse’s station, commercial kitchen and the sheriff’s offices.
It will also meet all code requirements.
Construction will officially start Aug. 19, with an estimated completion date in Dec. 2020.
