Arkansas State Fall Fan Day set for August 17th

The event will begin at 4:30 p.m. in the First Community Bank Tailgate Community, located on the west side of the stadium. Not only will fans of all ages be able to enjoy inflatables, games and more until 5:30 p.m. when gates for the scrimmage open, but they will also be able to get autographs and take photos during that time with members of the A-State spirit squads and student-athletes from the women’s soccer and volleyball teams.