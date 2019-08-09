Car strikes bridge, catches fire in Portageville, Mo.

PORTAGEVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Friday morning, on Aug. 9, Portageville Fire and Rescue officials were called out for a car fire.
The call came in at 6 a.m. according to officials. They responded to the vehicle fire on County Rd. 355 west of town.
Engine 3 responded and when officials arrived they learned that a small passenger car had struck the bridge and caught fire.
When officials got to the scene the driver of car was not around.
Once the vehicle was extinguished officials said there was no on inside.
A short time later the occupant of the vehicle showed up back to scene un- injured from the accident.
Officials said the incident closed at 7:11 a.m.
