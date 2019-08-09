Chad Morris previews first Arkansas scrimmage of fall camp

“What we want to see is consistency. We want to see what we’ve been seeing in practice, we want to see the mistakes that were made in practice not be made on Saturday. And that’s what we’re really after, guys making plays, protecting the football. We’re doing a lot of good on good situational work out here. We’re putting quarterbacks with different groups, so not just do they stay with one group. They may be working with the second group or the third group to see how they move those guys around. So I’ve been really pleased with watching these guys compete.”