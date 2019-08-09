Craighead Electric customers to reap benefits of USDA investment

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday it will invest $181 million to improve the electric infrastructure in 10 states, including Arkansas.
Craighead Electric Cooperative Corporation will receive $24,368,000 to fund distribution projects, including 35 miles of new and improved line, according to a news release.
The company serves more than 31,000 customers in Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Independence, Lawrence, Poinsett, Randolph, and Sharp Counties.
“For more than eight decades, USDA has been a strong partner to rural communities in building and expanding electric infrastructure,” said Chad Rupe, USDA Rural Utilities Service administrator. “USDA is committed to investing in essential infrastructure upgrades that improve the quality of life in rural communities and help grow the rural economy.”
Including Arkansas, the USDA will provide financing for 12 projects in Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin through the Electric Loan Program.
The USDA is expected to make additional funding announcements in the coming weeks.
