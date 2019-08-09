Driver pleads guilty to sex with student on bus

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man accused of sexually assaulting a girl on a school bus has been sentenced to six years in prison.
On Thursday, Aug. 8, Zachary David Cox, 40, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault.
White County Circuit Judge Robert Edwards sentenced him to 72 months in the Arkansas Department of Correction.
According to court records, Cox met the 15-year-old victim while he was employed as a bus driver for Searcy Public Schools.
“They subsequently began a relationship that escalated into sexual contact,” the affidavit stated.
Cox was also accused of sending the girl several inappropriate text messages.
Upon his release from prison, Cox will have to register as a sex offender.
Edwards also ordered Cox to pay all court costs and fees, and ordered him to have no contact with the victim for the duration of his sentence.
