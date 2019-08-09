Group says enough to gun violence and holds vigil for victims of shootings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many in the country are upset about the shootings that have happened in the past week or so and local officials with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America say they believe that every life lost to guns is worth fighting for.
The local chapter is only a portion of six million supporters nationwide. On Thursday, the entire organization hosted events around the country to raise awareness.
The Jonesboro chapter hosted an interfaith vigil at the Craighead County Courthouse.
The night started with prayer from faith leaders. Clergy from 12 different churches prayed and spoke to community members rallying together after the recent loss of lives in El Paso, Dayton and many others.
Rebekah Evans, group leader, says it’s time for everyone to stand up.
“Jonesboro is a strong community and I think, we are ready to take action together," she said. “We are so thankful for the clergy who came out to lead us.”
A family member of a victim in the 1998 Westside Middle School shooting spoke as well as a mother who lost her son to gun violence.
The vigil also included 100 seconds of silence to honor the number of lives lost daily. According to Evans, 100 people die to gun violence and suicide each day.
Organizers want Thursday’s night message to remind the community of the lives lost and to encourage a culture of responsible gun ownership.
