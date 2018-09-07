Heating Up Through the Weekend

Most of the rain has moved out, but isolated showers will stay in the forecast this evening and overnight. Dense fog will be possible as well. Over the weekend, isolated summer showers will continue, and temperatures will start to rise. Temperatures will be near or in the low 90s, but the humidity will make it feel like near 100°F. Sunday heat indices will be near 105°F. Monday and Tuesday the heat will rise even further with highs in the mid-90s. Heat indices will again be much higher than the temperature between 105-115°F. The heat doesn’t look to stick around long as temperatures fall back to the upper 80s by the end of next week.