Heavy loads causing major road issues

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - The City of Walnut Ridge is urging caution for drivers on Southeast 6th and 7th Street, and West of the intersection of Circle Drive and Southern Drive due to extreme damage.
The city posted on their Facebook page Friday morning, telling drivers to use caution if you’re traveling down these streets due to, “extreme damage from heavy trucks working on new construction projects.”
The city urged any low riding vehicles to avoid the area while they, "monitor the problem and try to get repairs done once all the dirt is in place."
