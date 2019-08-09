Human case of West Nile Virus found in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A human case of West Nile Virus was detected in Shelby County.
It's the first case in the state of Tennessee in 2019. Last year, there were four human cases in Shelby County. Three of those were fatal.
Shelby County Health Department urges everyone to protect themselves from mosquitoes. They suggest wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts when outside, especially in the early morning and evening. They also suggest cleaning rain gutters, and discarding anything that may collect rainwater.
People over 50 years old and anyone with a compromised immune system are at higher risk of developing a severe illness if infected with West Nile.
SCHD expects the virus to become widespread in mosquitoes throughout Shelby County by the fall.
