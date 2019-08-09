JPD: Man faces assault charge after spitting on officer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A ride to jail on a misdemeanor charge ended with a Jonesboro man facing a felony assault charge after police say he spit on an officer.
Thursday night, Officer Jeremy Smith responded to a report of an unwanted guest in the 1900-block of North Culberhouse.
When he arrived, according to the initial incident report, Smith found 27-year-old Dustin Heath Blake who appeared to be “heavily intoxicated.”
The victim alleged another suspect had come to her home and assaulted her. But, due to conflicting statements, Smith made no arrests.
As he was leaving the scene, he reportedly saw Blake at another residence in the mobile home park and told him to go back to his home.
“[Blake] became defensive and was taken into custody shortly afterward for public intoxication,” Smith stated.
On the way to the Craighead County Detention Center, Smith said Blake “spit on me through the cage of my patrol car.”
Blake was booked into the CCDC on suspicion of aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer, a Class D felony.
He is also being held on misdemeanor charges of third-degree domestic battering, obstructing governmental operations, and public intoxication.
A $150,000 temporary bond has been set for Blake, who will appear in court Aug. 12 for a probable cause hearing.
