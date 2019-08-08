Kickstart your child’s critical thinking skills before school

“I really think it’s all in the way that it’s delivered. Often it is hard sometimes as adults because we might even have a tendency to not be positive in our delivery of, it might come off as a dread thought,” Stafford said. “We need it to be, ‘this is awesome, this is exciting, we are getting to have a new opportunity, we’re going to meet new people, we’re are going to have new teachers, we are going to learn new things, this is an exciting opportunity in life’. So it’s about that enthusiasm for everybody.”