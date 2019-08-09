Law enforcement officers learn, receive help on benefits training

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KARK) - The loss of any family member is difficult, but the loss can be especially difficult for family members of law enforcement.
According to a report from KARK, the Arkansas State Police and the Arkansas Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors hosted a benefits training class on Thursday to help.
The class provided information on what is available for families that may suffer a loss, KARK reported.
Dr. Wynona Bryant-Williams lost her husband, Trooper Louis Bryant, in 1984 following a traffic stop.
Bryant-Williams said the class helps people learn more, especially in a traumatic situation.
“When you go through something like this, you are just numb for a period of time, and you don’t know how to go about accessing the information,” Bryant-Williams told KARK.
