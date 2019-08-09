Man accused of stealing, pawning A-State computers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces felony charges after police say he stole several computers from Arkansas State University and then pawned them.
Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Thursday to charge Joseph Alexander Cummings, 22, with commercial burglary and theft of $1,000 or more but less than $5,000. Both are Class D felonies.
Cummings is accused of stealing five Apple computers, valued at $7,766.43, from the A-State Fine Arts Department last month.
On Aug. 6, according to court documents, Sgt. Brian Shelton with the University Police Department was notified by Leads on Line that Cummings had sold three of the stolen computers to Express Pawn, 3205 E. Nettleton.
The A-State employee who reported the theft told Shelton she was “familiar with the suspect and has seen him in and out of her building,” the affidavit stated.
“But there is no reason for him to have possession of these items outside of the university and he definitely did not have permission to sell them,” the court documents said.
After reviewing the case, Judge Boling found probable cause to charge Cummings and initially set his bond at $7,500. But Cummings asked that the amount be lowered, stating a family member did not have that much money.
The judge reduced his bond to $6,500 and told him to appear in circuit court on Sept. 27.
