Organization prepares students for school year

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Region 8 group is doing its part to help children prepare for the school year.
Fisher Street Community in Action helped 50 families Thursday, supplying 25 students with school essentials.
There was food, fun and children were also able to take vegetables home from the garden.
The Reverend Dr. Charles Coleman said it’s all about serving others.
“We started this organization in 2012 to help the community and help parents with their children,” Coleman said. “We want to be able to help them succeed and it doesn’t matter who the kids are as far as I’m concerned, children are children. It doesn’t matter where they came from.”
The organization has tutoring on Tuesdays weekly, “old morals” class and will soon teach table etiquette.
Coleman says they are committed to helping any child to keep them off the street.
