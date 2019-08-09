Police identify heavily armed man arrested for ‘chaotic’ scene at Springfield, Missouri Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/KAIT) - Police released the name of a heavily armed man arrested after officers responded to an active shooter scare at a southwest Springfield Walmart Neighborhood Market.
Officers booked Dmitriy N. Andreychenko, 20, on suspicion of first-degree making a terroristic threat. Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson has yet to file formal charges in the case.
The incident happened around 4 p.m. at the Neighborhood Market at Scenic and Republic Road. Police say the man walked into the store with tactical weapons, wearing body armor. Witnesses say he grabbed a cart and began pushing it around the store. Police say the man was recording himself walking through the store via a cell phone.
The store manager pulled a fire alarm, urging people to escape the store.
Police say the man then made his way out an emergency exit where a former firefighter held the man at gunpoint. Police arrived on scene and arrested the man.
