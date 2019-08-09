Police: Woman caught on camera using stolen debit card

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould woman faces felony theft charges after police say she was caught on camera using someone else’s debit card to withdraw cash from two local ATMs.
On July 3, Tash Craft, 36, was caught on surveillance video at Casey’s General Store, 1803 W. Court, using a stolen debit card, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The stolen card was also used at a local bank’s ATM, said Detective Corporal Tron Beesley.
He said she withdrew a total of $1,091.35.
During an interview on Aug. 7, Beesley said Craft gave “incriminating statements.”
On Aug. 8, Greene County District Judge Dan Stidham found probable cause to charge Craft with theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
She’s being held in lieu of a $25,000 bond at the Greene County Detention Center awaiting first appearance in circuit court.
