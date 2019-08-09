School district planning expansion projects

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro School District is facing a growing problem.
The additional enrollment has forced the school district to come up with a plan to accommodate its students.
The solution is to expand certain campuses and build a new campus within the district.
In all, there are five projects the district is focusing on.
The first begins with the high school and additional classroom space.
The other four projects include a new elementary school, expansion of the cafeteria at MacArthur Junior High School, expansion at the Jonesboro Pre-K School, and utilizing purchased land on Highland Drive.
One question still stands, how will the school district afford all these projects?
"We're going to make every effort to use all the funding available to us before we ever look to our patrons for any kind of tax increase," says Dr. Kim Wilbanks, Jonesboro Superintendent.
Dr. Wilbanks also said that if everything goes according to plan, construction on the high school could begin within the next few months.
