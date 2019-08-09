Showers, storms moving through could slow your morning commute

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Friday, Aug. 9.
Weather Headlines
Showers and storms are moving across Region 8 this morning.
We have cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.
Rain is likely once again throughout Friday, otherwise mostly cloudy and warm with highs in the mid-80s.
Our rain chance continues into the weekend as the Mid-South will remain located between an upper ridge of high pressure located over the Southern Plains and a broad upper level trough located over the Eastern United States through the weekend.
As a result, thunderstorm complexes will develop.
News Headlines
A downed line in Clay County caused major traffic problems on Highway 62 in Corning.
A Region 8 group says “Enough!” to gun violence and is now demanding action following the latest mass shootings.
The Oversight Integrity Council met Wednesday and then continued the meeting Thursday, finalizing rules and policies for the council.
