NKorea fires 2 missiles into sea in likely protest of drills

The South's military alerted reporters to the launches hours after President Donald Trump said he received a "beautiful" three-page letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and predicted that they will have more talks to try resolving the nuclear standoff. Trump reiterated that he was not bothered by the flurry of short-range weapons Kim has launched despite the growing threat they pose to U.S. allies in the region, saying Pyongyang has never broken its pledge to pause nuclear tests.