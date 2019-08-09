Threat to teen, family member leads to arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Craighead County man faces a September court date after police say he threatened to kill a 16-year-old and his mother, according to Jonesboro police.
Terrance Corell Thompson, 37, Jonesboro was arrested Aug. 8 on suspicion of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening-1st degree after an investigation by Jonesboro police.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers went to the 2200-block of Willow Road Aug. 1 after getting a call about a man with a gun.
Officers spoke to the 16-year-old victim and his mother, the affidavit noted.
“The mother advised that a subject walked into her residence earlier that day and threatened to kill her and her son,” the affidavit noted. “Her son was suspected of having a large amount of marijuana that belonged to the suspect. Later on the same day, the suspect came to her apartment complex and pointed a handgun at the juvenile victim as well as his mother.”
The victims gave police a description of the suspect and where he lived. Also, Thompson reportedly went to the victim’s house again on Aug. 7 and threatened the 16-year-old again, police said.
A $10,000 bond was set for Thompson, who will appear in court Sept. 27.
