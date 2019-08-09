University of Memphis names new athletic director

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis named their new permanent athletic director.
President David Rudd announced Friday that Laird Veatch is the new Director of Athletics.
Veatch has served as executive associate athletics director for internal affairs at University of Florida since July 2017. Before that, he served as deputy athletics director and interim director of athletics at Kansas State University.
“Laird’s a perfect fit for the University and our City,” said Rudd. “As a former student-athlete, he brings a unique perspective and a wealth of experience at some of the nation’s leading athletic departments, along with a strong vision for the future, a keen understanding of a rapidly changing landscape, unparalleled integrity and energy, and a commitment to competing at the highest level.”
Veatch replaces Tom Bowen, who stepped down in May after seven years in the position.
The school will formally introduce Veatch at a press conference in the near future.
