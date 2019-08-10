Arkansas State previews first scrimmage of fall camp

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State continued fall camp Friday with a 2 hour practice. You can get a pigskin fix on Saturday before or after breakfast.
The Red Wolves will hold their first scrimmage at 9:45am at Centennial Bank Stadium. It’s a great opportunity for players to solidify their spot in the depth chart or continue battles.
I asked Blake Anderson about the format of Saturday’s scrimmage.
“It’s going to be a lot of down and distance stuff, we’ll throw some 3rd down situation stuff in there too. But mainly getting the coaches out of the way and seeing who knows what at this point. Early stages but it’s going quick. You come out of that scrimmage and you’re counting the days away quick. So hopefully we can get a good glimpse at who’s prepared well over the summer, who needs a lot more work. And without the coaches telling them exactly what to do, who is responding well."
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.