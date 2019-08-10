Families mourn as funerals begin for mass shooting victims

Several funerals are were set for victims in the attack in Dayton that killed nine people and left more than 30 injured. Burial services for 38-year-old Saeed Saleh were held Saturday morning in Dayton, according to the Dayton Daily News. Saleh, who was originally from Eritrea and recently immigrated to the U.S., was remembered as a "humble and quiet person" by a spokesman for the family.