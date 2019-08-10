Goats, food and fun downtown for Power Wheel Rally

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Downtown Paragould saw dozens of people Saturday and they were all out to see some different things.
Goats, classic cars and more were at Saturday’s fundraiser for the Henry Wrinkles Foundation.
The Henry Wrinkles Foundation worked to gather the cars and kids for the Power Wheel Rally.
All the money raised went to support the foundation. Susan Boyd said it’s for a good cause.
“We wanted to do something that was fun, bring something down to downtown Paragould,” she said. “People can get out and enjoy and the money and proceeds can go and benefit another great thing.”
Boyd said she’s hopeful to make the event an annual one and looks forward to next year.
