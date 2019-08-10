Over 120 students begin their medical career, with white coat ceremony

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 100 students are celebrating a new chapter in their lives.
The students at The New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine on Arkansas State campus received their white coat during a ceremony Friday.
According to Associate Director Casey Pearce, this is the first time in four years the program has reached capacity. The partnered school specifically targets students in the Delta area.
A student said they can’t wait to get started.
“We all got in this business because we want to help people, me especially being from this area. I want to help the people of Region 8 and my hometown, Lake City,” Logan Meurer said.
Receiving the coat is the mark of the beginning of their medical school journey and they are officially considered student doctors.
The program was established back in 2016 to potentially meet the need of more physicians in medically underserved areas in the region.
