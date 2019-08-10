Prayers heard in the halls at area school district

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A school district prepared for next week’s kids and teachers by flooding the halls with prayers.
Pastors from the surrounding city of Newport gathered with the community Saturday to bless the Newport Elementary and High School.
Assistant Principal Iris Clark said the prayers were throughout the halls and classrooms.
“Every child is in every part of this building,” she said. “We just want them to be covered by our prayers and covered by love and know that they’re loved. When they come into this building, they can sense that.”
Clark and others reached out to the community to let everyone feel welcomed to join.
“They’re safe here in this school district,” she said. “They’re loved here in this school district and we just want our community to be a part of that.”
This is the first year for the Newport School community prayer and Clark said she’s hopeful it will become an annual event.
