Verizon customers face cell phone outage throughout region

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A large portion of the region faced cell phone outages Saturday as crews with one provider work to restore service, a company official said.
Verizon Wireless customers have been dealing with the outage.
According to South Area Communications Representative Kate Jay, an outage is in the Northeast Arkansas area.
“A connectivity issue is causing a service interruption for some customers in the areas of Jonesboro to West Memphis,” Jay said. “Our engineers are aware of this issue and are working with our vendor partners to resolve this issue quickly.”
Fort Smith television station KFSM also reported Saturday that residents in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley were also seeing outages.
