Races brings in 300 in support of healthy lifestyles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hot Pepper Nights Races brought in about 300 runners in support of funding healthier activities and lifestyles.
St. Bernards and Gearhead Outfitters worked together to put on Saturday’s 5k and 10k race.
This is the 16th year for the race, and according to race director Niki Crocker, it keeps getting bigger.
“This is a huge success this year and I’m excited to see this just continue to grow over the years,” she said.
The proceeds for the race go directly to the “Get in Gear” series the two organizations put on.
The push behind the healthier living has inspired Crocker over the years.
“We want to make sure we take care of you when you’re in hospital and we can give you what you need,” she said. “We also want to make sure we can keep you out of the hospital by making sure you improve your health by getting out, walking, running whatever you need to do to make yourself feel better.”
The next race is going to be in 2020 and registration for the next Hot Pepper Night Races will be open a month before the race starts.
