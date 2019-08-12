Arkansas receiving $3.6 million to expand rural broadband

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Federal Communications Commission announced Monday it would spend $3.6 million to expand broadband to rural parts of Arkansas, including several counties in Region 8.
The funding, which will be spread out over the next decade, will expand internet services to 811 homes and businesses in the state.
Among those receiving the funding in our area are:
“As we continue to authorize funds to expand broadband in rural America, I am excited to see the benefits for rural residents who live all across the country,” said FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. “In Arkansas, this round of funding is yet another step toward closing the digital divide, providing access to digital opportunity to over 800 more unserved rural homes and businesses.”
To date in Arkansas, according to the news release, the FCC has authorized a total of $51.5 million to expand broadband to 15,936 rural homes and businesses.
Providers will begin receiving funding later this month.
