ASP: Missing man ‘legally blind’
David A. Green was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when he left his home on Tram Road in Perryville to go for a walk. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | August 12, 2019 at 6:46 AM CDT - Updated August 12 at 6:46 AM

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police ask the public’s help in finding a missing 81-year-old man considered “legally blind.”

David A. Green was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when he left his home on Tram Road in Perryville to go for a walk.

According to ASP, Green is “legally blind.”

He was wearing blue jeans and blue pastel button-down shirt.

Green stands 6’ tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 501-889-2333.

