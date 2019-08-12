ASP: Missing man ‘legally blind’

PERRY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police ask the public’s help in finding a missing 81-year-old man considered “legally blind.”
David A. Green was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Sunday when he left his home on Tram Road in Perryville to go for a walk.
According to ASP, Green is “legally blind.”
He was wearing blue jeans and blue pastel button-down shirt.
Green stands 6’ tall and weighs 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Perry County Sheriff’s Office at 501-889-2333.
