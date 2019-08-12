Back-to-school week brings dangerous heat warnings

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning, Region 8. It’s Monday, Aug. 12.
Weather Headlines
Some areas of fog have developed overnight under partly cloudy skies.
Temperatures are warm and muggy in the upper 70s.
A ridge of high pressure will build across the Mid-South through Tuesday.
This will result in afternoon highs in the middle to upper 90s for Monday and Tuesday.
A combination of the very hot temperatures and high humidity will produce dangerous heat index values during the late morning to early evening.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your full forecast coming up at the top of the hour. Watch LIVE.
News Headlines
Can you hear me now? Thousands of Verizon customers were left asking that question this past weekend following a lengthy widespread outage.
An autopsy has been performed but details of how sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell this past week remain unanswered.
Destiny Quinn and Tiffany Neely will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
