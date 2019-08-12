A Better Region 8: Deciding Jonesboro’s fate

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - In a little less than a month, Jonesboro voters will decide the fate of a one-percent sales tax. Voters will also decide the fate of the city.
That may sound ominous, but there's a lot at stake.
For 50 years, we have made the most of our agriculture, manufacturing, and engineering advantages.
Few cities in America have been able to insulate themselves from the ups and downs of the economy like Jonesboro. We are in the world’s breadbasket. Even in tough times, people will still eat.
But there are only so many ag-related manufacturers in the world and only so many people willing to work those jobs.
Ask any business leader, and they’ll tell you finding good employees is tough these days. That’s because the people searching for jobs have the advantage.
We have been able to attract people and families across the region. Now we have to attract people from across the country.
There are 100 employers offering the same job in 100 different communities.
Employees will take the job where they want to live more than who they work for.
So how does Jonesboro fit in this new economy? At the moment, it doesn’t.
We know Jonesboro is a great place to raise a family. But if we are going to be a great place to raise a family tomorrow, we’d better pay attention to what’s going on around us today.
Cities our size and larger have attractions and things to do for families and young people that we do not.
Those communities came together and decided that they would be willing to invest in their future.
It's paying off for them.
The time is now for Jonesboro to invest in its future and vote for the one-percent sales tax on September 10th.
