City of West Memphis proposes tax increase to fund new schools

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - The city of West Memphis is proposing a property tax increase in order to build two new junior high schools.
The city has already secured $22.4 million through the state, but West Memphis must get $30 million in funding to receive that state money.
The tax increase would be between $8-16 per month, depending on the value of your home.
The proposal includes a $64 million modernization plan for two new junior high schools to house 635 students each.
“This superintendent and this board have charted a course to make our schools the finest in the state,” said State Senator Keith Ingram.
“We can never go wrong when we invest in the great minds of our young people. This is how our city continues to move,” said Marco McClendon, West Memphis mayor.
The schools will be called Wonder Junior High and West Junior High.
The mayor says even if the proposal passes, West Memphis will still have one of the lowest property taxes in the state.
Residents will go to the polls to vote on September 10.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.