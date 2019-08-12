Dollar General reopens for business

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A little more than a year after it went up in flames, a Jonesboro store is back in business.
Dollar General announced Monday its store at 101 E. Johnson Ave. is now open.
The store will host an official grand opening at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, with prizes and special deals. The first 50 adult shoppers that day will also receive a $10 Dollar General gift card. The first 200 shoppers will receive a tote bag with complimentary product samples, according to a news release.
On June 22, 2018, fire swept through the store. Despite the firefighters’ best efforts, the store was a total loss.
Investigators later determined the fire was “suspicious.”
