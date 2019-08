The FFN Preseason Tour is in Harrisburg. Hornets look to bounce back from a 4-6 2018.



Hear from @harrisburg_fb tonight.



I also got to see senior Gavin Grubbs, you may remember him from his Make-A-Wish connections with Joey Logano.



Watch that profile on the FFN Special (8/23) pic.twitter.com/es1OkPsUjg