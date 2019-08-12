Heat and humidity combine for dangerous forecast

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Region 8 is bracing for a dangerously hot forecast.
A combination of very hot temperatures and high humidity will create dangerously high heat indices in the coming days, according to Meteorologist Bryan McCormick.
A ridge of high pressure will build across the Mid-South Tuesday, creating afternoon highs in the upper-90s Monday and Tuesday.
Combined with high humidity, the heat index is expected to peak near 110F.
While it is best to stay inside where it is air conditioned, for those who must work outside, Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan urges plenty of shade breaks and water.
The National Weather Service said Monday that 13 states, including Arkansas and Missouri, will be under heat advisories.
It cautions that heat exhaustion and heat strokes are possible.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says extreme heat waves are a leading cause of extreme weather-related deaths in the United States.
From 1999 to 2010, according to the CDC, a total of 7.415 died of heat-related deaths.
The following groups are more at risk of experiencing heat stress or heat-related deaths:
- Infants and children up to 4 years of age
- People 65 years of age and older
- People who are overweight
- People who are ill or on certain medications.
The CDC advises everyone to follow these simple steps:
- Stay in an air-conditioned area during the hottest hours of the day. If you don't have air conditioning in your home, go to a public place such as a shopping mall or a library to stay cool. Cooling stations and senior centers are also available in many large cities for people of all ages.
- Wear light, loose-fitting clothing.
- Drink water often. Don't wait until you are thirsty.
- Avoid unnecessary hard work or activities if you are outside or in a building without air-conditioning.
- Avoid unnecessary sun exposure. When in the sun, wear a hat, preferably with a wide brim.
Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, along with Meteorologists Bryan McCormick and Zach Holder will keep watch on the weather and provide the latest updates online and on-air.
