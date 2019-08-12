Homes made anew with Jonesboro program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For one Jonesboro homeowner, lights wouldn’t turn on in her home and water flooded her floors when it rained.
Jonesboro created the Homeowner Rehabilitation Assistance Program designed to help homeowners who could no longer take care of their homes.
Hester Barker bought her home in 1989 and her husband took care of the handyman work.
Sadly, he passed away in 2017 and left Barker with a home to handle herself.
The roof began leaking, and over time, light fixtures in the home would no longer work.
That’s when she sought help through the City of Jonesboro to help fund the fixes.
“I’ve got so much to be thankful for,” Barker said. “I really do and I appreciate the help.”
Housing project coordinator Lakyn Williams said she’s pleased to help in any way she can.
“Working with the homeowners has been one of the most meaningful things I’ve had the opportunity to do,” she said.
The program makes homes safer and more functional to live in.
There are some qualifications for the program:
- - Homeowners insurance
- - Flood insurance
- - Proof of income
- - Most recent tax return
- - Copy of driver’s license
- - Social Security card for every household member
- - Most recent bank statement
- - Most recent utility bill
- - Copy of title or deed to the home
To apply or learn more, click here or call 870-336-7226.
