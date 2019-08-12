Incoming A-State students volunteer before sorority recruitment begins

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Before they can join a sorority at Arkansas State University, the incoming freshman got the chance to volunteer in Jonesboro.
More than 300 women helped around 20 local organizations, including the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, St. Bernards Villa, and Salvation army.
A-state Senior Mary Conroy hopes the young women going through this process learn the true meaning of Greek Life.
“It’s really exciting to see these girls learn what their passions are and their talents,” Conroy told Region 8 News.
At the food bank, the volunteers packed more than 9,000 meals.
Students will start classes back at Arkansas State University on August 19.
